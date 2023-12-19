NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Planning Commission just approved the Yale Golf Course’s plan that includes removing hundreds of trees, but some say that could bring serious consequences to the Elm City.

The plan for the nearly 100-year-old course would expand courses for modern play, improve the line of sight for players. In order to do so, they need to remove more than a thousand trees.

“We are sad that they did not put more conditions and tell them they couldn’t chop down 1500 trees or build a hauling road through wetlands,” New Haven Environmental Advisory Council Chairwoman Laura Cahn said.

The project has already gotten approval from the State’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Their last hurdle is the green from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

In the proposal, the course said some trees they plan to take down are diseased and they will plant new ones.

“It stops noise. It protects wildlife. It will take generations for the new trees they plant to do the same cleaning of our environment and protecting of environment than the ones they are taking down,” Cahn said.

Cahn said unlike other cities, like Hartford, New Haven does not have a tree ordinance that regulates the removal of trees from commercial and private properties.

It’s something the council has been working on for months, but she says the city hasn’t acted and for this project, it’s likely now too late.

“Get that tree ordinance updated so that people can’t just chop down trees at will,” Cahn said.

News 8 did reach out to the Yale Golf Course superintendent and several other Yale University spokespeople for their response on the renovations but did not hear back.