NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A burglar broke into Yale graduate students’ home on Mansfield Street in New Haven on Tuesday morning, according to police.

Yale Police Chief Anthony Campbell said a graduate student woke up to find a man inside their apartment at 3:39 a.m.

Yale Public Safety issued an alert to inform the Yale University community of the break-in.

Police said no weapons were displayed and no injuries were reported in the burglary.

Last month, a Yale graduate student was sexually assaulted at gunpoint at her home on Elm Street.

Yale police have increased patrols in response to the burglary. Officers provided a set of safety tips to help deter criminal activity. Police said to secure your home by locking your doors and windows before bed, trimming hedges near windows and doors and ensuring entrances are well-lit.

If anyone has any information on the break-in they are asked to contact Yale Police at 203-432-4400 or send an anonymous text tip through the LiveSafe app.