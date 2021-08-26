Yale-Griffin Prevention Research Center at Griffin Hospital seeking volunteers for study of phototherapy

The Yale-Griffin Prevention Research Center at Griffin Hospital in Derby is looking for volunteers to take part in a study to test how well a phototherapy product can improve health.

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale-Griffin Prevention Research Center’s cardiovascular laboratory at Griffin Hospital in Derby is looking for volunteers to participate in a study to test how well a phototherapy product can improve health. Participants who complete the study will receive $500.

The product uses two small patches worn on the skin that, when activated by body heat, reflect low levels of infrared and visible light to stimulate the skin’s surface. There are no drugs or herbal compounds in the patches and they do not put any chemicals into the body.

Volunteers for the eight-month study must be:

More than 40 years old (if women, they must be postmenopausal)

Non-smokers

Overweight

Have higher-than-normal blood glucose levels, but not diabetes

According to the Yale-Griffin Prevention Research Center, the randomized, controlled study will compare the effects of 12 weeks each of using the patch product vs. placebo patches on markers of cardio-metabolic risk and sleep quality in adults at risk for type 2 diabetes.

Volunteers must also be able to visit the PRC at Griffin Hospital five times for clinical tests, wear two small patches on their abdomen and report their food and beverage intake on certain days.

For more information, call Rockiy at (203) 732-1125.