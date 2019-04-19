Yale group offering free rides to local grocery stores this weekend Copyright by WTNH - All rights reserved Video

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - A group at Yale is trying to help regular Stop & Shop customers who can't get to another grocery store.

The Yale Hunger and Homelessness Action Project is offering free rides to local stores for people in need this weekend.

The group will be shuttling people Saturday through Tuesday.

If you want to sign up for a ride, use their Google form here.