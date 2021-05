NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Yale Innovation Summit started on Tuesday, May 18.

This is a place innovative companies from Connecticut can pitch their ideas to prospective investors. The summit offers researchers a unique opportunity to showcase their work and findings.

Viewers can use promo code WTNH to receive free access to the event here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/138840986127.

The summit ends Friday, May 21.