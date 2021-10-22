Yale Medicine doctor weighs in on importance of flu shots this season

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – With more and more mask mandates getting lifted in towns and cities, doctors are urging folks to get their flu shots.

According to the CDC, around 20 percent of the nation has gotten a flu vaccine. Yale Medicine Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Scott Roberts said they’ve seen several patients asking for their flu vaccine and he would like to see more.

“I think this winter as we expect things to open up slowly. Many towns in Connecticut have recently scaled back on their mask mandates, we do expect other respiratory viruses to start making a comeback,” Roberts said.

He said it is completely safe to get the flu vaccine and the COVID booster shot at the same time.

If you want, you can spread them out by two weeks if you would like to monitor those common side effects like fever, pain at the injection site, and chills.