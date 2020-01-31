Yale Model UN student tested negative for coronavirus

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker announced on Friday the sick student visiting Yale from China was has tested negative for coronavirus.

“We have just received information from the State Department of Public Health that the student participating in the Yale Model United Nations program has tested negative for coronavirus after lab testing with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention,” said Mayor Elicker. “As a reminder, this is the flu season, and we all need to take preventative measures to reduce the spread of germs and respiratory virus. Our Health Department will continue to stay in communication with the State Department of Public Health regarding the coronavirus.”

Governor Ned Lamont said the state is continuing to closely monitor the outbreak of coronavirus in China.

As a precaution to the flu season, officials issued some tips to keep clean: