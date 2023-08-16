NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital got a $100,000 boost to its HERO’S Survivorship Clinic on Wednesday thanks to Hyundai Hope on Wheels.

“That will allow us to do more outreach to reach the families that aren’t coming to survivorship clinic,” said Dr. Rozalyn Rodwin, the assistant professor in pediatrics at the hospital. “We want to be able to reach all the cancer survivors.”

Hyundai Hope on Wheels has donated $225 million to hospitals and programs within its 25 years.

“Just to see the amount of people that we touch and the amount of lives that we’ve been able to help have really been fulfilling for everyone,” said Bryan Thompson, the regional sales manager for Hyundai Motor America.

The HERO’S program helps pediatric cancer survivors manage the long-term effects of their treatments. It also follows them throughout their lives so that they don’t need to transition to other clinics.