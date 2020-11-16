Yale-New Haven Children’s Hospital gets new NICU MRI, lifted 10 floors by crane

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale-New Haven Hospital received a special MRI machine Sunday. It is designated specifically for babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Only the second of its kind in the country, the machine was hoisted 10 floors up to be installed.

The new technology allows patients to stay where they are for imaging.

Chief Commercial Officer of Aspect Imaging Wendy Slatery told News 8, “This means they stay comfortable in the NICU, their families experience less anxiety, and the staff is able to better care for them without leaving the environment designed for them.”

The MRI machine was supposed to be installed in the spring, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

It is expected to be up and running for the hospitals tiniest patients by early 2021.