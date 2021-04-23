Yale New Haven Health confirms it’s among over 40 health systems affected by cyber security breach

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Yale New Haven Health confirms it is among more than 40 health systems across the country affected by a cyber security breach targeting a vendor who administers radiation treatment machines.

Due to the breach, patients tell News 8 they have been unable to receive cancer treatment for nearly one week. 200 patients have been affected, including at Smilow Cancer Hospital. 

YNHH expects systems to be back online on Monday. At this point, officials do not believe patients’ personal information was compromised. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 online and on air.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Homeless shelters move to local hotels amid pandemic, providing life saving benefits for most vulnerable communities

News /

New effort to vaccinate Ansonia, Derby & the Naugatuck Valley

News /

Quinnipiac University to offer vaccine appointments on-campus for students in April, May

News /

New Haven Health Dept. working to address ongoing school nurse shortage; parents expressing concerns

News /

Witness says KinderCare staff had no idea toddler was missing, playing near Rt15 off-ramp

News /

'I have made him keenly aware': Greater Waterbury NAACP issues report on racism in Naugatuck after investigating racist messages by police chief's daughter

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss