Yale New Haven Health confirms it’s among over 40 health systems affected by cyber security breach

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Yale New Haven Health confirms it is among more than 40 health systems across the country affected by a cyber security breach targeting a vendor who administers radiation treatment machines.

Due to the breach, patients tell News 8 they have been unable to receive cancer treatment for nearly one week. 200 patients have been affected, including at Smilow Cancer Hospital.

YNHH expects systems to be back online on Monday. At this point, officials do not believe patients’ personal information was compromised.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 online and on air.