NEW HAVEN, Conn. (Conn) — The Yale New Haven Health System has eliminated 155 management positions in a cost-cutting effort.

Of those positions, 83 were vacant and 72 were occupied, Senior Vice President Vin Petrini said Thursday morning.

Petrini cited the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for the job cuts, saying their goal is to continue to deliver the highest level of care for patients.

“Like hospitals and health systems throughout the nation, the financial impact of the pandemic on Yale New Haven Health has proven to be real and long-lasting. To help sustain and advance our ability to deliver the highest level of care, Yale New Haven Health has undertaken a broad realignment of our management structure in a manner that will allow us to best navigate a post-pandemic environment. As a result, we made the enormously difficult decision to eliminate 155 management positions”