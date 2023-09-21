NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Service dogs and their handlers from across the state gathered in New Haven for an afternoon of fun on Thursday.

Yale New Haven Health hosted the event to remind everyone to take a second to check in on their mental health. Attendees could spend time with the service dogs, play games and enjoy food from local restaurants like Bears BBQ, Soulfoully Vegan and Pasta Avest & Pizzeria.

The hard-working canines were recognized for their work in community service, officer wellness and other unique roles.

Having a dog in the room is always guaranteed to make somebody feel better. It’s always guaranteed to calm everybody down. He’s just got a great personality. He’s very lovable. Very social. He does his job very well,” Naugatuck Police Sgt. Danielle Durant said.

There was also a chance to win prizes for anyone who was there including a raffle for two free plane tickets for Avelo Airlines.

The event was a collaboration between Yale New Haven Health, IHeartMedia and Avelo Airlines.