Yale-New Haven Health to give employees 5% bonus for efforts during pandemic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale-New Haven Health employees are getting a bonus for their tireless efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Yale-New Haven Health employees will receive five percent of their total earnings between the first pay period of the year and May 9. Those bonuses will be given out on May 21. They’re for full time, part-time and “casual status staff” including managers.

