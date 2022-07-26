NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A celebration of clowns took place at Yale-New Haven Children’s Hospital on Tuesday.

It’s been 25 years of laughs, smiles, and big red noses with the Garrett B. Smith Foundation. The hospital says humor plays a huge role in healing, especially with their youngest patients.

The kids love the bad jokes, oversized shows, and flowers that squirt water. The clowns especially help brighten their spirits during a difficult time.

“The clowns were always a bright light in the clinic. The clowns provided a much-needed distraction from frightening procedures and treatments,” said Amanda Garbatini, a Pediatric Oncology worker.

The hospital is highlighting the Healthy Humor Program, which isn’t just for patients, but for families, doctors, nurses, and all the staff.