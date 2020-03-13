Yale-New Haven Hospital implements immediate change to visiting hours based on coronavirus precaution

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — COVID-19 is forcing some local hospitals and nursing homes to change their visiting policies as the concern around coronavirus continues to grow. The Yale-New Haven Hospital will be holding a press conference on Friday to discuss the preparations being made.

Yale-New Haven Hospital is limiting visitors and their access to patients. They will also be changing the visitation policies for outpatient facilities as well. A hospital representative says the changes will be effective immediately and they are:

Only one visitor per patient will be allowed at any time. Visiting hours will be strictly enforced

Visitors must be age 18 and over

Do not visit if you have the following symptoms: fever, cough, runny or stuffy nose, sore throat, chills

Do not visit if you have traveled internationally within the last fourteen days

All visitors will be screened regarding possible symptoms and recent travel

Lawrence and Memorial in New London is restricting visitors while Bridgeport Hospital and Hartford Healthcare have the same policy as Yale-New Haven Hospital.