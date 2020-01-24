Yale New Haven Hospital requiring cognitive testing for older doctors

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale New Haven Hospital is working to make sure older doctors are not cognitively impaired.

Since 2016, Yale has been giving neurological and eye exams to doctors and clinicians 70 years or older. A final report found 87-percent of the candidates passed. Eighteen doctors ended up retiring after the evaluation.

Yale started the cognitive screening as part of its medical license re-credentialing process. The additional tests assess problem solving ability, memory, and decision making.