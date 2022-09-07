NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Yale Police Department is investigating an assault that has been classified by New Haven police as a possible hate crime.

According to Yale University Police Chief Anthony Campbell, an assault occurred early Saturday morning where a Latino man was seriously injured by a group of young men on York Street. The men shouted racial slurs at the victim as the assaulted him, the victim and another witness told police.

The assault resulted in significant injuries, requiring the victim to seek immediate medical care and surgery, Chief Campbell said.

Chief Campbell said the victim was not a member of the Yale community, and during the early stages of the investigation, police don’t believe the assailants were members of the Yale community. He said the NHPD has classified the assault as a possible bias/hate crime.

“I share your anger, disgust, and heartbreak at the prospect of a racially motivated crime so close to our own campus,” Chief Campbell said in a statement. “My life’s mission has been to create and maintain a sense of safety and security for every single member of the Yale and New Haven communities, and to be especially sensitive toward the marginalized members of our communities for whom safety, whether perceived or experienced, has often been elusive.”

Chief Campbell thanked the students who came to the victim’s aid and helped him receive the medical care he needed.

Both Yale police and the NHPD are working together to investigate the incident and identify those responsible.

Chief Campbell urges anyone within the Yale community who has information regarding the incident to contact the YPD at (203) 432-4400.

News 8 reached out to the NHPD for further information.