NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale and New Haven police are searching for a missing university employee.

Anton Sovetov, 44, of New Haven, is a graphic designer who works in the Yale Office of Public Affairs and Communications (OPAC).

In a message to the Yale community Thursday, Yale’s Director of Public Safety and Chief of Police Ronnell Higgins said Sovetov was last heard from by Yale colleagues on Friday, Feb. 4.

From the following week on, Higgins said members of both police departments have worked with counterparts in other agencies to generate and pursue leads in the case.

He was last seen in the downtown New Haven area, according to Yale police. He is described as a white man who is approximately 6’2″ and 200 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes, a mustache and beard.

Anton Sovetov | Photo: Yale Police

“Mr. Sovetov is a beloved member of Yale’s staff. News of his being missing is hard not only on his OPAC colleagues, but also on other members of the Yale community,” Higgins wrote. “Yale encourages those most acutely affected to make use of the support services available to the university community.”

Both the Yale and New Haven Police Departments are seeking any information that might be helpful in locating him. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Yale Police at (203) 432-4400 or the New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6316.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.