NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven recorded 111 non-fatal shootings and 25 homicides in 2021. With that in mind, the Yale Schools of Medicine and Public Health and the Urban League of Southern Connecticut are teaming up with more than a dozen nonprofit organizations and local government agencies to mitigate systemic racism and reduce gun violence in New Haven.

The effort is called TRUE HAVEN: Trusted Residents and Housing Assistance to Decrease Violence Exposure in New Haven.

Yale School of Public Health professor Dr. Sten Vermund how the program will work and how they will evaluate its success.

