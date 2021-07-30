Yale PhD student becomes 9th on Jeopardy! all-time winnings list with seven consecutive wins

(WTNH) – A Yale PhD student is now on the all-time winnings list after seven consecutive wins.

Matt Amodio, a graduate student from Yale, won his 7th straight game of Jeopardy! on Friday night with a score of $74,000.

With the win, he accrued $268,800, which put him in 9th place on the all-time Jeopardy! regular-season winnings list.

“Once you [win] once, that’s just such a great accomplishment,” Amodio said. “Nobody can ever take that away from you.”

