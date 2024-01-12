NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a historic night at Yale University as their police department swore in their first woman assistant chief in the force’s 130-year history.

Rose Dell is the first proud to be the first assistant female chief for the country’s oldest university police force.

“It’s wonderful to be a trailblazer and show women everywhere that women can make it to higher ranking positions in places such as police departments, which are typically dominated by men,” Dell said.

During the swearing-in ceremony, Dell was pinned by Yale Police Chief Anthony Campbell, who appointed her in the past. The two graduated from Yale University two years apart, then worked together in New Haven where he promoted her to lieutenant.

The 1997 Yale University graduate was previously a captain for the New Haven Police Department and served the Elm City for 15 years.

She credits her embedded passion for law enforcement to her family. Her father was a New York City Fire Department lieutenant and her uncles were New York City police officers.

During her speech on Friday night, she said her three children whom she raised as a single mother will always be her biggest motivation.

“I was filled with nervousness and uncertainty but I held onto my why, the need to support my family,” Dell said.

“She is a master of any area she has worked in law enforcement. She is a compassionate person. She is tough. She was a single mom, raised three kids pretty much on her own and she is the right person to be the first female assistance chief in this department’s history,” Campbell said.

As Dell made history for Yale police, she said one of her first goals is changing the force’s future.

“By the year 2030 to increase the number of females in police departments to 30 percent, especially in key leadership positions. I look forward to mentoring the women at the Yale Police Department in particular and I’m going to start that immediately and carry that through my career here,” she said.

Dell said the department is currently made up of 16 percent women, but the goal is to get up to 30 percent in the next six years.