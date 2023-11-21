NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Yale police said they are increasing patrols in the area after a student was robbed at gunpoint.

In a letter sent to students from Yale Police Chief Anthony Campbell, the robbery occurred on Nov. 11 at 10:12 p.m. at the intersection of Mansfield Street and Compton Street.

Yale police said a graduate student was in the area when a man dressed in black robbed him at gunpoint. The suspect took the student’s wallet and walked toward Sachem Street. No injuries were reported following the incident.

Police did not say if the robbery occurred on the Yale campus.

New Haven police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven police at (203) 946-6316 or Yale police at (203) 432-4400.