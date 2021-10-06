Yale police looking to identify suspects accused of breaking into construction site, spray painting anti-Semitic language inside

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Yale Police is investigating after anti-Semitic and racist graffiti were spray-painted inside a construction site.

Chief Ronnell Higgins released a statement that two graffiti incidents were found inside the construction site for Kline Biology Tower, which has been closed and inaccessible to the Yale community since construction began.





CREDIT: Yale Police Department

On Monday, September 20, members of the construction crew noticed the graffiti spray-painted inside the building and on project materials belonging to a construction company. A criminal investigation began and the Yale Police Department increased security measures, installed additional security cameras, and fortified the perimeter fencing and access gates to the construction site.

Officials said around 11:30 p.m. on October 2, security cameras recorded several young adults who scaled the perimeter fencing and broke into the construction site. Police said the young adults vandalized indoor areas of the building and spray-painted anti-Semitic and racist language inside.

Police are investigating both incidents, which may be related. Anyone who can identify the people in the surveillance pictures is being asked to contact Yale police at 203-432-4400.