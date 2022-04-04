NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale is offering a $10,000 reward for information on a missing university employee. Anton Sovetov, 44, was last seen two months ago.

Sovetov is a graphic designer in the Yale Office of Public Affairs and Communications. He joined the staff in 2017 after graduating from Yale School of Art in 2016.

He was last in touch with colleagues on Feb. 4. He was last seen the following day on video-camera leaving a market, walking toward his apartment on Chapel Street shortly before 6 p.m.

In February, Yale Police Chief Ronnell Higgins said they were doing everything they can to find Sovetov.

“We are really trying to review video, interview people who work with him, interview friends and try and locate where he may be.”

Photo: Yale

Students say it is strange something like this would happen in New Haven.

“You don’t expect people to go missing, especially people associated with the university,” said Andrew Jones, a Yale student. “I’ve seen signs up for him in local shops and it has felt like a really long time.”

“Everyone that I talked to, like all the upperclassmen and stuff have definitely said there’s never been anything like it,” said Dylan Sevenikr, a freshman at the university.

Anyone with information is urged to call a newly established tip line at (866) 888-8644. Eligibility for the reward will be determined based upon the information provided.