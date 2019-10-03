Yale police officer involved in controversial shooting cleared in 2nd incident

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The Yale police officer involved in a controversial shooting in New Haven has been cleared in a second incident.

Terrance Pollock was investigated for a controversial traffic stop from March.

Related: Officers from New Haven police shooting failed to activate body cameras

A man says Pollock grabbed his car keys from the ignition with such force that the key broke.

Related: Yale University cop also shot during New Haven shooting of unarmed woman

An internal investigation found he broke no policies.

Related: Hamden, Yale officers involved in shooting identified, placed on administrative leave

Pollock was one of two officers who opened fire on an unarmed couple in New Haven in April.