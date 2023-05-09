NEW HAVEN, Con. (WTNH) — A Yale University student woke up early Tuesday morning to a stranger in their residence, who then sexually assaulted them at gunpoint, according to a message from the university to students.

The assault happened at about 2 a.m. in the 300 block of Elm Street. The graduate student was sexually assaulted by a male, according to police.

The student was taken to the hospital. Yale’s police will be doing more patrols in the area.

No further suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven police at (203) 946-6316 or Yale police at (203) 432-4400.