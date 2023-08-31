NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Yale University has announced that its President, Peter Salovey, will be stepping down following the 2023-2024 school year.

According to a press release, President Peter Salovey announced Thursday that he will be stepping down as Yale’s 23rd president at the end of the 2023-2024 academic year. His last day in this role is scheduled to be June 30, 2024.

President Salovey took over as President of the university in 2013 but he said in a statement that he will not be leaving the Yale campus after he steps down as he would like to “return to the Yale faculty, work on some long-delayed writing and research projects, and renew my love of teaching and working with students while continuing to help with fundraising.”

President Salovey first arrived at Yale in 1981 as a graduate student in the Psychology department. He then climbed the ranks and became a faculty member, a chair of the psychology department, a dean for both the Graduate School of Art and Sciences and then of Yale College, a provost of the university and then ultimately President.

“To each of you in the Yale community: thank you. You have made these years as president deeply rewarding. I look forward to the work we will do together in the next ten months and beyond,” President Salovey said in a statement.

He also says that if needed, he would extend his time as President while the university looks to fill the role.

Stay with News 8 for updates.