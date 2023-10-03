NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Yale history and American studies professor is in the running for a National Book Award.

Ned Blackhawk’s book “The Rediscovery of America: Native Peoples and the Unmaking of U.S. History,” is one of five finalists in the nonfiction category.

The book, which was published on April 25, includes 500 years of native and non-native histories. The book addresses topics such as how native nations impacted the American Revolution, the Civil War and U.S. law and policy.

“Blackhawk’s retelling of U.S. history acknowledges the enduring power, agency, and survival of Indigenous peoples, yielding a truer account of the United States and revealing anew the varied meanings of America,” a synopsis for the book reads.

Blackhawk is also the faculty coordinator for the Yale Group for the Study of Native America. He is an enrolled member of the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone Indians of Nevada.

A winner will be announced on Nov. 15.