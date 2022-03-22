NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In corporate America, a list created by a Yale professor and his team is known simply as “the List.”

They compiled a list of Western companies, grading them based on how much they pulled operations out of Russia, and now CEOs are trying their best to avoid an F when it comes to business there.

“We had a list of people who truly curtailed operations in some form in Russia and those who are still going the regular old way and digging in,” said Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, a senior associate dean at the Yale School of Management.

A couple of Connecticut companies are not doing so well. Just this week. Milford’s Subway got upgraded from an F to a D. The company just promised no new investment or stores in Russia, stating the 450 Subway restaurants that are open right now are owned by local franchisees.

“Frankly, they could do what Starbucks did which is start to buy out stores, buy out the franchises,” Sonnenfeld said.

A Subway spokesperson sent a statement to News 8, saying: “Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine.” It continued on to say they “will redirect any profits from operations in Russia to humanitarian efforts supporting the Ukrainian refugees.”

AstraZeneca owns New Haven bioscience leader Alexion and earned an F, citing 250 employees and a facility in Kaluga.

An AstraZeneca spokesperson said:

“Many patients rely on our life-saving medicines. AstraZeneca continues to work in Russia and currently is taking all required measures to ensure uninterrupted supply of medicines. We also are working to ensure continued supply of our medicines in Ukraine.”

The company posted a statement a few weeks ago, saying it is “deeply troubled by the events unfolding in Ukraine and the tragic loss of life,” and condemning “any unprovoked attack.” On its website, it also details the actions it has taken in response, in the form of donations and other humanitarian efforts.

“So when they said they couldn’t move it, guess what, just about everybody except AstraZeneca and one other company did move,” Sonnenfeld said. “They shut down and they moved it elsewhere. AstraZeneca could do that as well.”

As for companies who received an A rating, Stamford’s WWE pulled out all operations and so did New Britain-based Stanley Black & Decker.