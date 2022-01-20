Yale researchers look at COVID levels in wastewater, connection to community infection rates

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale researchers say we are going in the right direction when it comes to COVID cases and the proof is in the water.

There is a direct tie between COVID levels in wastewater and how much infection there is in a community.

Researchers are looking at samples taken from wastewater plants in some of the state’s largest cities including New Haven, Hartford, Waterbury and New London.

Right now, the virus is four to five times lower than what they saw in early January.

“I think what’s fair to say is that it will continue to decrease and it will decrease into pretty low levels into February, unless something happens. Unless we see another variant,” said Jordan Peccia, a professor of chemical and environmental engineering at Yale.

He said something else that is working in our favor are the lack of holidays ahead. Thanksgiving and Christmas proved to be super spreader holidays.