Yale responds to controversial event with guest speaker

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Yale School of Medicine is responding to an incident involving a guest speaker back on April 6.

The School of Medicine hosted an event called, “The Psychopathic Problem of the White Mind.” After the event, several faculty members expressed concern about the content of the talk.

Yale school officials reviewed a recording of the talk and found the “tone and content to be antithetical to the values of the school.”

At this event, a speaker, not affiliated with Yale, repeatedly mentioned extreme hostility and imagery of violence.

In response, The Yale School of Medicine released this statement: “After the event, several faculty members expressed concern to the Yale School of Medicine’s Office of Academic and Professional Development and the Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion about the content of the talk. Based on these concerns, School of Medicine leaders, including Dean Brown and Deputy Dean Latimore, in consultation with the Chair of the Child Study Center, reviewed a recording of the talk and found the tone and content antithetical to the values of the school.”

The school decided to post the video with limited access to those who have attended the talk, members of the Yale community.

Officials also decided to add a disclaimer to the video which says, “This video contains profanity and imagery of violence. Yale School of Medicine expects the members of our community to speak respectfully to one another and to avoid the use of profanity as a matter of professionalism and acknowledgment of our common humanity. Yale School of Medicine does not condone imagery of violence or racism against any group.”

