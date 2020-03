NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale says that a member of their community has tested positive for coronavirus on a preliminary test. They are awaiting further confirmation from Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Yale-New Haven Health officials say that its Chief Nursing Executive has tested positive.

Two other people have also undergone testing. Those results have yet to be released.

