Yale School of Medicine making strides in COVID-19 vaccine development

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Researchers at the Yale School of Medicine say they are making strides with their coronavirus vaccine. At a press conference Friday morning, experts talked about the importance of making the vaccine widely available to, and trusted by, the minority community.

There are some 150 COVID-19 vaccines in development right now, 45 in clinical trials, and at least three in phase 3 trials, which is the last step before making them available to the public. Yale has its own RNA-based vaccine, which is showing promise.

Rev. Dr. Leroy O. Perry of the AME Zion Church in Branford is also about making sure any vaccine gets to the people who need it the most. He stressed that it is not the vaccine that saves lives, but vaccinations themselves that save lives.

“It’s one thing to have the vaccine. it is another to sit down with people in the community and explain, has it been approved, what are the risks, and what is the necessity of taking the vaccine,” Rev. Dr. Perry said.

Perry said he is already holding Zoom meetings with community leaders, getting them to stress the importance of getting vaccinated.

Senator Richard Blumenthal also attended the press conference. He is calling on Congress to double the amount of money it is spending on fighting the coronavirus from $10 billion to $20 billion.