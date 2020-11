NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A big get for the commencement speaker for the Yale School of Public Health: Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Dr. Fauci will be the 2021 commencement speaker for the school.

Fauci is the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

It is still unclear if he will be appearing virtually or in-person for the commencement.