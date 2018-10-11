New Haven

Yale student faces new sex assault allegations

By:

Posted: Oct 11, 2018 10:54 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 11, 2018 10:54 AM EDT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - A Yale University student acquitted in March of sexual assault charges involving a female student has been suspended by the Ivy League school following allegations of sexual assault by a former male friend.

Saifullah Khan was suspended Sunday after the Yale Daily News student newspaper reported the new allegations.

Related: Suspended Yale student acquitted of rape charges

Dean Marvin Chun wrote the university was suspending Khan "based on allegations that you engaged in violent behavior."

Khan's attorney, Norm Pattis, called the suspension a "ridiculous move" and on Wednesday asked a judge to order Yale to allow Khan to attend classes and provide him a bodyguard.

The man who brought the assault allegations is not a Yale student. Another of Khan's attorneys, Margaret Valois, said there was no sexual contact between the men and called the allegations "false and defamatory."

Continue Reading

More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Halloween Happenings across…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Halloween Happenings across…

Watch the Connecticut…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Connecticut…

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center