Yale student faces new sex assault allegations
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - A Yale University student acquitted in March of sexual assault charges involving a female student has been suspended by the Ivy League school following allegations of sexual assault by a former male friend.
Saifullah Khan was suspended Sunday after the Yale Daily News student newspaper reported the new allegations.
Related: Suspended Yale student acquitted of rape charges
Dean Marvin Chun wrote the university was suspending Khan "based on allegations that you engaged in violent behavior."
Khan's attorney, Norm Pattis, called the suspension a "ridiculous move" and on Wednesday asked a judge to order Yale to allow Khan to attend classes and provide him a bodyguard.
The man who brought the assault allegations is not a Yale student. Another of Khan's attorneys, Margaret Valois, said there was no sexual contact between the men and called the allegations "false and defamatory."
