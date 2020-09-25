 

Yale student goes viral on TikTok for showing off university’s quarantine meals

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale University students are full of bright ideas and now that applies when talking about navigating a pandemic during the semester. 

Upon arriving back to campus, students had to quarantine for 14 days, and during that time, Jacob Cramer went viral on social media. 

He took to his TikTok app to show off his campus quarantine meals in early September.

“My friend told me that students at NYU [New York Univerity] had been posting their quarantine meals onto TikTok.” 

Cramer said the meals being posted by other college students were disappointing.

He showed off his salmon dinners and blondie dessert bars and brought in over four million views.

“You know, it’s been a hard year for all of us [and] coming back to school is no different, and TikTok has been a haven for me and other students,” he said.

He’s reached college kids and beyond.

“Yesterday, I was doing a TikTok live stream, which is what all cool TikTokers do, and there was someone from Uganda there. Like that is so cool.” 

Cramer is taking a positive spin on an otherwise trying time during the pandemic.

“I think, for me personally, it’s helped me feel connected even when we’re in quarantine and now 6 feet apart, and I think it’s helping other people feel connected too.”

