Yale student injured, struck by car in New Haven crosswalk

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Yale student is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while running through a crosswalk Wednesday night.

New Haven Police Department reports around 7 p.m. New Haven fire and police responded to the intersection of Prospect and Trumbull Streets for a pedestrian struck by a car.

Upon arrival, officers found a 21-year-old male, a Yale undergraduate student, suffering from facial injuries.

The injuries were deemed non-life-threatening and the pedestrian was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle told police he was driving and was approaching the intersection of Prospect and Trumbull Streets when the pedestrian suddenly “bolted” into the crosswalk and across the street.

Investigators are on scene taking witness statements and will be reviewing area security footage.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.