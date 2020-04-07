Yale student to appear on ‘Jeopardy!’ to compete for 2020 College Championship

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A Yale student will appear on the game show ‘Jeopardy!‘ Tuesday evening.
Nathaniel Miller, a sophomore at Yale University in New Haven, will be competing in the quarterfinals of the 2020 College Championship.
Miller will be competing against Sophie Casarico, a junior at Florida State University, and Kayla Kalhor, a sophomore at University of Florida.
During the show’s ten day College Championship, 15 students will rep their schools for a $100,000 prize.
The tournament began Monday, April 6 and will last until they name the champion on April 17.
For more details on the 2020 College Championship, click here.
Watch Miller compete Tuesday night at 7 p.m. on News 8.