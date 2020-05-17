Yale students donate PPE to nursing homes in New Haven

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale University students donated PPE to two New Haven nursing homes Sunday morning.

Their organization is called ‘Donate PPE.’ The project was first started in California. The organization teamed up with a start-up company in New York called ‘Magen Corona’ that turned a distillery into a hand-sanitizer factory.

Henry Jacob, a New Haven native, is one of the founders of Donate PPE, he says he could not be happier to help people in his hometown.

The PPE equipment was handed out to people at Leeway and Mary Wade Nursing homes in New Haven.

