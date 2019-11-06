Yale students on edge after string of dorm burglaries

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Yale police increased patrols after several dorm burglaries. The latest one was over the weekend at the Saybrook College Suite.

“My suite mate was just in her room coming back home and there was a man standing there and she immediately called the police and he ran off,” said Grace Baghdadi.

Baghdadi told News 8 that the suspect ransacked the suite looking for valuables, but didn’t take anything.

Yale University police sent out an email advising students to take safety measures.

“Burglaries do happen and I think that the heightened awareness of it now is going to make sure that there is something done about it,” said Curtis Colette.

“It’s for sure alarming and disheartening,” said Canning Malkin.

“Everyone is kind of on edge in our suite, just making sure that no one is following us in when we enter our entry ways,” said Baghdadi. “It’s very easy to just let someone follow you when you swipe in.”

Some students said they don’t lock up because it’s an inconvenience.

“There’s six people living in the suite so you have to coordinate with everyone,” said Edanaz Dinc.

Baghdadi told News 8 that her roommates are now taking safety precautions.

“We lock our doors now. I think everyone should just lock their doors at this point, “added Baghdadi.