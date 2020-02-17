Live Now
Sen. Blumenthal joins gun violence prevention panel discussion in Hartford

Yale students start drone delivery service on campus

New Haven

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Yale University_1526003073598.PNG.jpg

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A group of students at Yale University has set up a drone delivery service on campus.

Kiki Air promises to deliver candy, snacks and other small items to students using their new app.

The service is currently being tested using a small group of students. Developers say the users order items from their phones and receive them at one of several drop locations around campus in a padded envelope attached to a drone.  

The startup won a $150,000 grant from Y Combinator, a California-based investor.  The company’s founder, senior Jason Lu, says his company grew from a class project.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

St.Patrick's Day Parade Corned Beef Dinner held in New Haven to fundraise for this year's parade

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "St.Patrick's Day Parade Corned Beef Dinner held in New Haven to fundraise for this year's parade"

Wolcott area students staying outside for 24 hours to raise awareness for people experiencing homelessness

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Wolcott area students staying outside for 24 hours to raise awareness for people experiencing homelessness"

Town of Hamden holds gun buyback event Saturday

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Town of Hamden holds gun buyback event Saturday"

Guns exchanged in buyback get transformed into gardening tools

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Guns exchanged in buyback get transformed into gardening tools"

CT woman says curling product DevaCurl made her hair fall out

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT woman says curling product DevaCurl made her hair fall out"

Daniel Hand High School football coach placed on leave from teaching job

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Daniel Hand High School football coach placed on leave from teaching job"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss