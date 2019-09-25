Breaking News
Yale students walk out of class, rally for climate change action

New Haven

by: Noelle Gardner

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Yale University students concerned about climate change are taking action Wednesday.

Dozens of Yale students are walking out of their classes as part of the global week of climate strikes. They are claiming that business as usual cannot continue while Yale remains invested in fossil fuel companies and Puerto Rico’s debt.

The students and community members rallied on Cross Campus before marching to President Salovey’s office.

They are demanding that Yale stop investing with fossil fuel industry and cancel its holdings in Puerto Rico’s debt.

