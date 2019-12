NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale University has suspended the officer who was involved in the shooting of an unarmed couple in Hamden in April 2019.

Officer Terrance Pollock will be suspended without pay for 30 days and then will be reassigned to administrative duty.

Pollock was investigating reports of an armed robbery when he and Officer Devin Eaton reportedly fired at the couple.

Surveillance video shows the moment a Hamden Police Officer opens fire on a car in New Haven. pic.twitter.com/h7IrwPbcgo — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) April 16, 2019

Eaton was charged in the case, Pollock was not.