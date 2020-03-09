Breaking News
Wallingford school conducts cleaning after employee's family member treated by doctor with coronavirus
Yale taking coronavirus precautionary measures with events expected to have large crowds

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale has announced they are shifting or canceling all events hosted by the Yale School of Medicine out of coronavirus fears.

Other than classes, events expected to have 100 or more participants between March 9 and April 15 will be adjusted in response to COVID-19.

“Examples of adjustments include splitting an event into two rooms with broadcasting between them, or capping attendance at 100 and broadcasting for others,” Yale officials say.

Additionally, Yale is asking clinical faculty and staff to not travel internationally or domestic under work-related or personal reasons for the time being.

