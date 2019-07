NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– There will be a special public reading of the Declaration Of Independence in New Haven!

A rare copy of the declaration is currently on display at the “Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library” at 121 Wall Street at Yale University.

The document is from the first printing and one of only 26 known copies.

Friday’s public reading is set to begin at 5 p.m.