Yale to increase contribution to New Haven by $52M over next 6 years

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —Yale University and the City of New Haven announced a six-year commitment Wednesday that officials say “creates bold opportunities for inclusive economic growth that benefit the entire community.

Yale is increasing its annual voluntary financial contribution to the City of New Haven by an additional $52 million over the next six years

“This is an historic moment for the relationship between the City of New Haven and Yale University,” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said. “Yale has contributed in many ways to the city, but with today’s announcement, Yale has committed to contribute more financially over the next six years than it has over the last twenty combined.”

City of New Haven & Yale University announce new deal to increase cash payments from Yale to City, including reimbursements for lost tax revenue on properties bought by the Ivy. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/KUivSwDUi2 — Sabina Kuriakose (@SabinaKuriakose) November 17, 2021

The new partnership includes four components: