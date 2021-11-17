Yale to increase contribution to New Haven by $52M over next 6 years

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —Yale University and the City of New Haven announced a six-year commitment Wednesday that officials say “creates bold opportunities for inclusive economic growth that benefit the entire community.
Yale is increasing its annual voluntary financial contribution to the City of New Haven by an additional $52 million over the next six years
“This is an historic moment for the relationship between the City of New Haven and Yale University,” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said. “Yale has contributed in many ways to the city, but with today’s announcement, Yale has committed to contribute more financially over the next six years than it has over the last twenty combined.”
The new partnership includes four components:
- Yale will make voluntary payments to the city, totaling $52 million in new money over six years. Combined with existing payments, the university will contribute around $135 million to the city over six years, according to the university.
- A new Center for Inclusive Growth to be established at Yale, to which Yale will contribute an additional $5 million in the first six years. The center will develop and implement strategies to grow the city economically in a way that benefits all of New Haven’s residents.
- The conversion of High Street between Chapel and Elm streets into a city-owned walkway without vehicular access.
- A new commitment to offset the city’s loss in tax revenues for any properties Yale takes off the tax rolls in the next six years.