Yale University and City of New Haven prep for Lunar New Year; officials say coronavirus will not effect celebration downtown

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale University and the City of New Haven are getting ready to celebrate the Lunar New Year, undeterred by concerns of the coronavirus.

RELATED: New Haven to host Lunar fest 2020

Lunar Fest will be held Saturday in downtown New Haven. The event celebrates Chinese culture. It’s an event that usually attracts thousands of revelers.

Officials in the Elm City don’t think the coronavirus outbreak — which started in China — will not have any effect on the event.

“I think it’s unlikely that just because we’re having an event to celebrate Chinese New Year that we will have any increased risk or any potential problems.” – Mayor Justin Elicker