Yale University announces expansion of financial aid policies

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Yale University is trying to make itself more affordable to average families.

On Monday, the university announced a major expansion of their financial aid policies.

Starting next year, students from families that make less than $75,000 will be eligible for free tuition, on-campus housing, a full meal plan, and hospitalization insurance.

Since 2010, it’s been only students from families that makes less than $65,000 that are eligible.

The changes will make an additional 1.8 million U.S. families eligible for Yale’s financial aid awards.