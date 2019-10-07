Breaking News
Yale University announces expansion of financial aid policies

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Yale University is trying to make itself more affordable to average families.

On Monday, the university announced a major expansion of their financial aid policies.

Starting next year, students from families that make less than $75,000 will be eligible for free tuition, on-campus housing, a full meal plan, and hospitalization insurance.

Since 2010, it’s been only students from families that makes less than $65,000 that are eligible.

The changes will make an additional 1.8 million U.S. families eligible for Yale’s financial aid awards.

