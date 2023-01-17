NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTHN) — Yale University officials stated that the campus has been deemed safe following false threats made on Tuesday.

Early Tuesday morning, heavy police presence was seen on campus due to reported threats near the area of Old Campus. A shelter-in-place protocol was initiated for students, and Yale officials stated that police would be investigating.

Following their initial investigation, police said that there was no threat of a person intending to do harm on campus. Officers believe a false report was filed in this incident.

Around 3 a.m., Yale officials said the incident near Old Campus was given the “all clear” and the shelter-in-place protocol was lifted.

Police and university officials have yet to provide any further information on this incident.

