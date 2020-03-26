Yale University cancels spring 2020 commencement amid coronavirus outbreak

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale University has decided to cancel its spring 2020 commencement exercises due to the spread of coronavirus, according to Yale Daily News.

University President Peter Salovey announced the decision in a University-wide email Wednesday afternoon. Commencement was originally scheduled for May.

Yale Daily News says the University will find “alternate ways” to celebrate the class of 2020’s achievements in May.

Salovey wrote, “Know that we will be welcoming you back to campus to celebrate your achievements when this crisis is behind us.”

